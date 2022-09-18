Brickley Wealth Management Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $185.97. 575,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,273. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average of $194.62.

