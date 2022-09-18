Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 317.7 days.

BMBLF remained flat at $7.95 during trading on Friday. Brambles has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

