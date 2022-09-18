Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bottomline Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

