Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.93. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.66. The firm has a market cap of C$344.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

