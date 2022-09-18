BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.17.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475 over the last three months. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

