BMS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

MUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.63. 5,079,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,956. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

