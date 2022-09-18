BMO Capital Markets Raises Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$6.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.00.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.83. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 EPS for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. Also, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$48,438.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at C$48,438.78. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $258,387.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

