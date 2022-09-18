Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Blue Ocean Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOCNU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,509,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,748,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,945,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,824,000.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

