Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCN. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,001,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,465,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,579,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,177,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

BOCN remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,788. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Further Reading

