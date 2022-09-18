Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQR remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.41.

