Block (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Underperform”

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.02.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 6.2 %

SQ opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Block has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $270.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,811 shares of company stock valued at $25,701,474. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Block by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,610,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.