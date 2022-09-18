BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

MPA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.36. 8,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

