BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

MPA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.36. 8,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

