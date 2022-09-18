BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
MPA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.36. 8,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Further Reading
