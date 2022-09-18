BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 103.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 53 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $626.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,183. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

