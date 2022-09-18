Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at B. Riley

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLKLF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

