BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Sells 11,240 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF accounts for 1.5% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DEED stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,045. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27.

