BitSong Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.55 Million (BTSG)

BitSong (BTSG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One BitSong coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSong has a market cap of $1.55 million and $9,069.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitSong has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitSong Coin Profile

BitSong’s genesis date was February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 121,925,429 coins and its circulating supply is 63,225,132 coins. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitSong is bitsong.io. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong.

Buying and Selling BitSong

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports.”

