BitMart Token Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BMX)

BitMart Token (BMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $32.29 million and $2.25 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitMart Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00112991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00840183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BitMart Token’s genesis date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com.

BitMart Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade."

