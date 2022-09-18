BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0003 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $43,488.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00283056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00112943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00072397 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003000 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,596,766,129 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

