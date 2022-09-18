Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $391.79 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $22.37 or 0.00113480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $391.79 million and $3.77 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00281475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00072177 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

