BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.