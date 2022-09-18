Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.25. 769,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.