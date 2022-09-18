Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,273. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.62.

