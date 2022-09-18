Beldex Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $157.62 million and $1.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000442 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

