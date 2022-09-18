Barclays Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $169.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.62.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $129.00 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

