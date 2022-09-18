Barclays Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $169.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.52.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

