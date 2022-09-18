Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Baozun by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Baozun by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Baozun by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Trading Down 6.0 %

Baozun Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 394,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,852. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $476.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

