Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $193.00.
ROLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.71.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
ROLL opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.60, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings
In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,125 shares of company stock worth $16,230,063 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.