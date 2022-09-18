Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $193.00.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.71.

ROLL opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.60, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,125 shares of company stock worth $16,230,063 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

