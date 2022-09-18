Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,828,500 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 4,837,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 638.1 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

BBAJF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

