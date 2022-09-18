Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Up 9.2 %

Awakn Life Sciences stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 11,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Awakn Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Awakn Life Sciences from C$8.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

