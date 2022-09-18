Avondale Wealth Management Sells 2,619 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.84. 7,141,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,339. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $154.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

