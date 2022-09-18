Avondale Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.51. 75,300,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,026,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

