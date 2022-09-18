Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,973. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Avanti Acquisition has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Avanti Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 678.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 815,211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 533.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 792,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 667,362 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 1,070.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 595,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 544,697 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 26.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,245,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 257,803 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

