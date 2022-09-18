Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Autohome Stock Performance
Autohome stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. 827,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $52.34.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Autohome
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Autohome by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after buying an additional 269,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,211,000 after buying an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,609,000 after buying an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
