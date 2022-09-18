Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Autohome Stock Performance

Autohome stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. 827,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Autohome

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHM. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Autohome by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after buying an additional 269,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,211,000 after buying an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,609,000 after buying an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

