AurusDeFi Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One AurusDeFi coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00007156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AurusDeFi has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About AurusDeFi

AurusDeFi’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

