Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Auctus (AUC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $104,196.60 and $44.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.02553024 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00113131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832904 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi.Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party.Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations.To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing.Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies.AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.