AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of T opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

