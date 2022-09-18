AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a £125 ($151.04) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £108.05 ($130.55).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

AZN opened at £101.22 ($122.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £156.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.14. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The business’s 50 day moving average is £108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is £104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.