Astral Foods (OTC:ALFDF) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec downgraded shares of Astral Foods (OTC:ALFDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:ALFDF opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38. Astral Foods has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Astral Foods Limited operates as an integrated poultry producer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through three segments: Poultry, Feed, and Other Africa. The company engages in the breeding operations; sale of day-old chicks and hatching eggs; broiler production; abattoirs; and processing, marketing, sale, and distribution of poultry products.

