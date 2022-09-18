ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASAZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.