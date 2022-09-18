ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 8,352 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $936,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.48. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

