Ardor Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $102.24 million and $2.17 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00090471 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077165 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020978 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00030513 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007838 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000274 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.
