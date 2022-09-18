Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NYSE ARNC opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. Arconic has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

