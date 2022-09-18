API3 (API3) Price Tops $1.55 on Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, API3 has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00007774 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $87.44 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

API3 Coin Profile

API3’s genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

