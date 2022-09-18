AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AU. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.6 %
AU stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 5,246,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,685. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Read More
