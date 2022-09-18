Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target at $223.43

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.43.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,926. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average is $178.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

