Amp (AMP) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amp (AMP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amp coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market capitalization of $219.06 million and $5.50 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00112991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00840183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Amp’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 coins and its circulating supply is 42,227,702,186 coins. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

