Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lifted by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average of $243.47.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.