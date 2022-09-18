Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -472.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,466.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

