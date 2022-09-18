American National Bank Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $382.10 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.13 and a 200-day moving average of $429.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.