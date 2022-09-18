American National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American National Bank trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

FISV opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.